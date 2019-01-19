St. Joseph Catholic Church is a Christ-centered Roman Catholic community of faith which is called to nurture, restore, and invite all people to unity with God and each other in Christ by a conscious commitment to proclaiming the Word of God through love and service to others, being open to personal conversion, and growing spiritually through prayer, study and celebration of the Sacraments.
Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do... but how much love we put in that action.
- Mother Teresa
WEEKLY MASS TIMES
Weekend Masses: Sat. 4pm Sun. 7am – 10am – 5:30pm
Weekday Masses: MWF 6:30 am Tues. Thurs. 12:05 pm
OUR LOCATION
St. Joseph Catholic Church 401 South Adams Ave. Rayne, La 70578