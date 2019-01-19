  • Online Weekly Bulletin

    125th Anniversary

St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church

Rayne Louisiana

ABOUT OUR CHURCH

St. Joseph Catholic Church is a Christ-centered Roman Catholic community of faith which is called to nurture, restore, and invite all people to unity with God and each other in Christ by a conscious commitment to proclaiming the Word of God through love and service to others, being open to personal conversion, and growing spiritually through prayer, study and celebration of the Sacraments.

Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do... but how much love we put in that action.

- Mother Teresa 

WEEKLY MASS TIMES

Weekend Masses:
Sat. 4pm
Sun. 7am – 10am – 5:30pm

Weekday Masses:
MWF 6:30 am
Tues. Thurs. 12:05 pm

OUR LOCATION

 

St. Joseph Catholic Church
401 South Adams Ave.
Rayne, La 70578

337-334-2193

